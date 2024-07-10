John Cena Opens Up On Facing The Rock Before His WWE Retirement; Find Out What He Said

John Cena and The Rock are two of the greatest wrestlers to have ever graced the WWE ring. And when it comes to their head-to-head battle, it’s 1-1. The Rock had beaten Cena in their very first encounter at WrestleMania 28, while Cena avenged that loss at WrestleMania 29. So, there is a scope of a final battle between the two legends.

And both the superstars haven’t retired full time from WWE, even though The Rock has been away from the WWE since the last few years. John Cena who is all focussed on building his Hollywood career, already announced his retirement on July 7 in Toronto at Money In The Bank PLE. He also said that this would be a permanent retirement from the ring , and he won’t be back for any in-ring bout in the future.

So, how about one more match against The Final Boss, The Rock. Cena was asked this question at the press-conference of Money In The Bank, and he replied to it.

What did John Cena say on facing The Rock for the final part of his career?

The 16-time WWE Champion said that he doesn’t have authority to handpick opponents in WWE. "I am in no position to handpick opponents. I have always had a wonderful time challenging myself, telling stories with whatever hand I was dealt. So I think that is part of the allure and part of the excitement of what we are about to embark on is the stories we can tell and hopefully who will show up."

Advertisement

He however, said that there is indeed unfinished business in WWE, which he would be looking to complete as he is winding up things here. He further stated that he doesn’t wish for something that is completely out of his control, and only tries to lead an existence where he could control things.

Cena announced that he has at least 30-40 bookings planned for the matches in WWE, and he would be looking forward to Monday Night RAW, when it goes to Netflix next year in January 2025. He also said that he would be available for Royal Rumble 2025, and also WrestleMania 41 in Vegas.

Also Read: John Cena Opens Up On Possibility Of Heel Turn Like The Rock Before WWE Retirement In 2025

Can John Cena face The Rock for the third time?

The possibilities of The Rock vs John Cena cannot be denied. The reason being, The Rock is 51 years old, and is looking to finish his career on a high. Thereby WrestleMania 41 could also be his last appearance.

Advertisement

Secondly, if not at WrestleMania, The Rock and John Cena can cross each other’s paths at least once in the next 1 year, as both of them would be making appearances in WWE. So, WWE can develop a storyline, where the fans get to see two of the greatest wrestlers rub their shoulders once again.

While the opponents for Cena aren’t fixed, The Rock is expected to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Let’s wait and watch who Cena will face at WrestleMania 41.