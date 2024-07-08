John Cena Opens Up On Possibility Of Heel Turn Like The Rock Before WWE Retirement In 2025

At the press conference after Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena was asked whether he would turn heel in the final few months of his WWE career before hanging up the boots. A legend like The Rock turned heel as The Final Boss this year. The Leader of the Cenation sarcastically answered the question.

After 22 years, people see him, and some don't see him, referring to the popular 'You can't see me jokes'. In the coming months, the fans could see the authentic version of John Cena with all the frustration and disappointment, but he doesn't pay heed to those emotions.

“What I do know is I try to work hard every day to be as good a human being as I can. I don’t know how much impact that would have because that goes heavily against what I value. I think fans would see through it.”

Taking Cena's words into consideration, seeing him as a heel in the climax of his career is seemingly unfathomable. He is still the hero of many children, and he has been a babyface for almost a decade.

John Cena's retirement will be next year

John Cena noted at Money in the Bank PLE this year that his wrestling career would end in 2025, and WrestleMania 41 will be his final Showcase of Immortals. He will continue to wrestle through 2025 until the end of the year.

Given that Survivor Series is the final grand pay-per-view of the year, it could be where Cena's last match takes place in 2025. WWE would want Cena to sign off his incredible career on a big stage.

The nature of John Cena's retirement

The Leader of Cenation is currently 47 years old and still keeps a well-built and athletic physique. By the time he retires, he will be 48 years old. It is not at all an old age for a wrestler to retire, considering a handful of people of his age are still going strong in their wrestling careers.

Despite seeming like an early retirement age, John Cena assured during the press conference that it would be a permanent decision . Under any circumstances, the sixteen-time WWE Champion would not come out of retirement like Shawn Michaels or Stone Cold Steve Austin did.

Cena is excelling in Hollywood at the moment, starring in several big-budget movies. The decision has been made probably to prioritize his movie career. Fans would hope Cena can win the WWE Championship one last time and break Ric Flair's record before calling it quits.