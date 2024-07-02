Liv Morgan Reacts to Young Rhea Ripley Fan for Stealing Dominik Mysterio From Mami and Judgement Day

The young generation of WWE fans is not so cool with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan’s latest endeavors. Morgan enticing Dominik Mysterio and luring him away from Mami Rhea Riplet and the Judgement Day, along with creating a rift in the group, hasn’t gone well with young fans of Ripley.

So, a young WWE fan on X didn’t mince her words when asked about her feelings for Morgan. She outrightly said, “I wanna beat her a**.” And guess what? This kid’s blatant response came to the notice of Liv Morgan, and the WWE superstar gave a response to it.

What did Liv Morgan say to fans blaming her?

Morgan, known for being wild on social media, gave a classic response. She maintained her kayfabe along with not being apologetic for her act. She wrote, “Hahahahahah sorry kid ??????? LIV > Rhea.”

Fans on social media laughed out on Morgan’s savage response. Ever since she stormed to the main scene, a night after WrestleMania 40, when she injured Rhea Ripley, Morgan has been unstoppable.

She went on to beat Becky Lynch for the title at the King and Queen of The Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia and beat her for the second time on Monday Night RAW. It was then that she rubbed shoulders with Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio, who had come to prevent Morgan from retaining the title, ended up helping her. And in turn, Morgan planted a kiss on a disgruntled Mysterio for helping her out. Since then, Morgan has been going around Mysterio, but he hasn’t given up on her temptations so far.

Morgan is also secretly hobnobbing with Finn Balor, which is another red flag for an internal feud within The Judgement Day.

When is Rhea Ripley returning to WWE?

The former Women’s Champion is nursing a shoulder injury after being attacked on WWE backstage by Liv Morgan. A recent report suggested that Ripley might return to WWE backstage and be involved in creative inputs.

According to Fightful Select’s report, Ripley’s storyline might not be exactly taking revenge on Morgan, and the storyline would be decided according to her screen presence. Ripley was also in the news recently, as she married her longtime boyfriend and fiancee, Buddy Murphy, in a private ceremony.

