Patrick Mahomes Teases Third Child With Wife Brittany Using Hilarious Super Bowl Reference

Patrick Mahomes has swiftly risen to NFL stardom. He clinched three Super Bowl victories while building a family with his longtime sweetheart-turned-wife, Brittany Mahomes. Despite his professional accolades reaching their peak, he always values family time more.

Now the questions about his personal life, particularly concerning an ad on have been frequent. During a recent episode of Riggle's Picks on July 3, Mahomes hinted at a potential shift in their family plans.

Patrick Mahomes uses Super Bowl humor to hint at third child

The footballer reflected on a postponed trip to Europe. After talking about the trip, he mentioned the pair might be expanding their family. The host complimented his career chart while asking about his future plans.

He playfully responded, saying, “Maybe we got a few more kids, a few more rings, you know, whatever.” This made his fans believe that he was willing to consider growing their family's future.

The trip happened due to the arrival of their two children. Mahomes expressed excitement about finally embarking on the journey. Especially with Brittany and their kids after the pandemic thwarted their initial plans.

"That trip was planned right before COVID, and then I had back-to-back kids, so I haven't got to get back over there, and now it's the time to go," Mahomes explained during the podcast.

On the other hand, Brittany Mahomes addressed fan queries on Instagram in August 2023. She had previously been uncertain about adding to their family after their second child, Bronze. “There are a lot of these...lol. We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes, part of me says ehhhh maybe not," she candidly shared. She hasn’t shared anything yet about their third child.

Randi Mahomes shares Patrick Mahomes's future plans

On The Mom Game Podcast, Momma Randi Mahomes highlighted Patrick's dedication to their family alongside his football career. She noted his remarks about potentially prioritizing family over his football longevity.

“If the game takes away from my kids, I might not play as long as Tom Brady," she said. She expressed pride in his commitment to balancing his career and family life.

The Mahomes' openness about their family plans reflects their evolving priorities. Especially the joy they find in parenthood alongside Patrick's football career. As they continue their journey together, their fans eagerly await future announcements. Let us know in the comment if you are excited to receive news about another mini Mahomes.

