Rhea Ripley's Wedding to Buddy Matthews Leaves WWE Star Heartbroken And Its Not Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley tied the knot with her long-term fiance Buddy Mathews on June 23, 2024. Ripley and Mathews had been longtime friends in WWE, and the duo got engaged last year in 2022. Several stars including Dominik Mysterio sent messages to Ripley and Mathews.

But there was one WWE personality, Cathy Kelly who sent a rather cryptic response to Rhea Ripley and Murphy's weddinng.. In the comment section of Murphy, she wrote, "you win this round buddy." The response from Kelly attracted the attention of a lot of WWE fans who were curious to know why Kelly responded that way.

Cathy Kelly and Rhea Ripley’s friendship in WWE

One gauges what the undertones of this reply are, or why did Kelly react this way, but Kelly was seemingly pulling Murphy’s leg. Cathy Kelly and Rhea Ripley have been best buddies in WWE, and the duo is very close in real life.

They were also involved in a social media banter, back when Ripley flirted with WWE ring announcer, Samantha Irvin at a house show. During an interview, Kelly opened up about her enjoyment of working with Ripley. She said that she really enjoys working with Rhea Ripley.

“I know the WWE Universe enjoys it in some capacity as well but I think it’s fun because it’s a different interaction from me and while you said that I will know what a lot of people will be saying, I don’t a lot of the time,” she had said.

Who would be Rhea Ripley’s target in WWE when she returns?

Rhea Ripley is recuperating from her shoulder injury in WWE. ‘Mami’ Ripley was hit by Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW, right after retaining her WWE World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley had set an ecstatic record of retaining her WWE Women’s Championship for one whole year. She had won it in WrestleMania 39, against Charlotte Flair, and went on to retain it surprisingly at WrestleMania 40. Many wrestling observers had hoped that Ripley might drop the title to Lynch, but this didn’t happen.

Her stardom which rose in one year, after being aligned with Judgement Day, simply might have made the creatives book this decision.

