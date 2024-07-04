Ryan Garcia Hilariously Accepts Top Ranked UFC Fighter’s Unique Offer for Sphere Showdown

Ryan Garcia has accepted UFC featherweight Dan Ige’s callout for a showdown at the Sphere. Ige wrote on X that he’d like to fight Garcia at the Sphere event with no takedown and no weigh-in clauses.

Garcia accepted the offer hilariously and claimed that he is ready to fight whenever Ige wanted. The UFC 306 card is slated to take place in September.

Ryan Garcia accepts Dan Ige’s offer

Dana White has already promised that the UFC 306 event at the Sphere would be one of the greatest sporting events of all time. He has also granted Dan Ige’s wish to fight on the card after the featherweight contender stepped in on four hours’ notice to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 303.

Ige has now called out Garcia, writing on X, “Fighting #RyanGarcia at the Sphere. No weigh in. No takedowns.”

Garcia responded to the callout, writing, “Heard a gay UFC fighter called me out for a fight at the Sphere. Whenever you want. I don’t give a f*ck.”

Ryan Garcia has been suspended for a year after testing positive for PED use following his fight against Devin Haney. Garcia has teased that he’d move to the UFC, however, the realistic aspect of that claim remains doubtful.

Ige’s callout has prompted another response from Garcia. While it’d be massive if Garcia indeed joins the UFC, there’s no confirmation on the matter yet.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ryan Garcia Reveals Who He Will Be Training With for UFC Debut Amid Dana White’s Comments on PED Tests

Khalil Rountree outlines what Ryan Garcia needs to do to make UFC move

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree has claimed Ryan Garcia needs to add kicks and takedowns to his arsenal to fight in the UFC. Rountree claimed that as a lifelong boxer, Garcia has the fighting instinct in him already.

He told GiveMeSports, "I think adding kicks and takedowns... it's another element. When you have a high-level boxer, and they've been doing this and they know how to fight, their instincts are reactive to boxing."

Rountree also claimed that without takedown defense, Garcia might get past a round. However, as the fight goes on longer, ‘KingRy’ would struggle.