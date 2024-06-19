Stephen Curry’s Former Teammate Nate Robinson Reveals He Will Die If He Doesn't Receive A Kidney Soon; ‘Death is Inevitable Without a Donor’

Known for his explosive plays, 3-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson is currently in a battle far more challenging than any he faced on the court. Diagnosed with a life-threatening kidney disease, Robinson is fighting to stay alive and be there for his family for many years to come.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine, Nate Robinson revealed that if he doesn’t receive a kidney soon, death is the next door he will walk through.

Nate Robinson is facing a grim diagnosis and health issues

In a candid feature for Men's Health, Robinson opened up about his ongoing struggle with kidney disease, a condition he was diagnosed within 2006. For many years, Robinson managed his illness with occasional hospital visits for dehydration and vomiting, but he did not fully understand the severity of his condition.

However, everything changed in 2018 when his kidneys failed, leaving him with less than 15 percent kidney function.

Despite the critical nature of his situation, Robinson delayed treatment. This decision only worsened his health, and especially after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, the virus exacerbated his condition. It forced him to undergo regular dialysis treatments which was his last remaining option to stay alive.

In a candid conversation with Men's Health magazine, Robinson has now revealed that he is at a critical juncture in a battle against kidney failure. The player mentioned he needs a donor as soon as possible. He emphasized that time is of the essence, and if he doesn't get a transplant soon then death is the next door he will walk through.

Robinson’s journey of anger and acceptance

Robinson admitted that his initial response to his diagnosis was anger and frustration. "I was so angry in the beginning. I was so mean," he admitted, speaking to Men’s Health magazine. His anger not only affected him but also those around him.

It took a frank conversation with his wife to make him realize the impact of his behavior. "Sometimes you need that; you need to know when you're messing up," he reflected. Her words were a turning point, helping him see the importance of not letting his illness darken his relationships with his loved ones.

Nate Robinson is searching for a lifesaving donor

In 2022, Robinson publicly announced his struggle with kidney failure and garnered widespread support from the basketball community and fans alike. Determined to inspire others, he has become a symbol of resilience and hope.

"I was so out of shape," he said, describing his efforts to maintain an active lifestyle despite the need for thrice-weekly dialysis sessions. Robinson continued, "But I'm enjoying every second of it out there. I'm like a kid in Disneyland."

Robinson is now adamant about his goal to live a full life and share his journey with future generations. He said, "I want to stay alive for the next 40 years: be a grandpa, see my kids' kids, take them to the gym, tell them the stories of when I was in the NBA around 'Bron and Kobe and all these guys. I gotta fight for it. I'm gonna be a testimony to somebody. My story doesn't end here."

However, despite his deteriorating condition, Robinson has yet to find a suitable kidney donor. The basketball world continues to rally around him, hoping that a donor will soon be found to give him the chance to live a normal life once more.

Throughout his 11-year NBA career, Nate Robinson thrilled fans with his explosive style of play and infectious positivity. Now, as he faces his toughest challenge yet, the entire basketball community holds hope and prays for Robinson’s recovery.

