UFC Insider Claims Vince McMahon May Have Slept With Shawn Michaels and Other Male WWE Superstars: Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual assault.

Vince McMahon’s sexual fantasies knew no bounds. Ever since former WWE employee, Janel Grant has filed the sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he has been outrightly shunned by his own people.

He had to resign from the Executive Chairman post of the TKO group, and today, he is not even allowed to enter the company’s headquarters and the gym Vince created .

And now, there’s another heinous allegation against Vince McMahon. A former MMA fighter, Chael Sonnen has revealed that McMahon slept with at least 11 WWE stars out of which 8 were women and 3 men. Amongst the men he slept with, Chael Sonnen said that Shawn Michales was one of them.

What did Chael Sonnen reveal about Vince McMahon?

During his recent appearance at the FLAGRANT podcast, Sonnen said that it was an open secret that McMahon slept with male and female superstars in WWE. "I never met Vince, and I know 11 people that he slept with eight of them women, all consenting adults, so which is the implication to [the others being men]," he said.

Sonnen said that it will be an entirely different story if the male wrestlers start to speak about Vince McMahon. He alleged that McMahon exacted revenge on those who rejected his offer by holding back their careers. Sonnen, while saying this, hinted towards Shawn Michaels.

"He would hold their careers over him, just like he would the women. This is not a secret in the industry. Like, I'm not talking trash. This was very well known. But, I mean, Shawn Michaels, like guys that you would know there was ... [when asked if McMahon and Michaels slept together, he replied] or whatever it is that they [were doing]," he said.

Did Stephanie and Shane McMahon know about these allegations?

Sonnen believed that Vince’s daughter Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon knew about their father’s sexual exploits in the company, and it was no secret to them. The former MMA fighter mentioned that not just Vince McMahon, but several other WWE employees would demand sexual favors from WWE stars in exchange for bigger spots on the card.

He said that Pat Patterson and some other WWE executives were accused of sexually harassing underage ring boys. Vince McMahon also once revealed his first gay story to wrestler Scott Hall, while former WWE superstar Kevin Nash was athere in the room. Nash later, in a YouTube video, detailed what Vince said.

