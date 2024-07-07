WATCH: Darren Till’s Boxing Debut Ends in Huge Brawl After Former UFC Star Secures TKO Win

Darren Till got into a brawl with his opponent after securing a TKO win at the Social Knockout 3 event in Dubai. Till took on influencer Mohammad Mutie in the event but the fight ended after ‘The Gorilla’ landed a rabbit punch to the back of his opponent’s head.

Mutie, however, acted like he was significantly hurt and the bout was waved off. Mutie then approached Till aggressively, who initially stayed calm before approaching his opponent in his famous Muay Thai stance.

Darren Till gets into a brawl at the Social Knockout 3 event

Darren Till, after being challenged by his opponent, lost his calm and took the centre of the ring. Till chased Mutie down, who managed to take the former UFC welterweight title challenger down.

Till, however, ended up on top before the pair were eventually separated. Those in attendance were left shocked at how things played out.

Till was initially set to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on July 20. However, the headliner of that card, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, had to be scrapped due to Tyson’s health issues.

Darren Till, who was beaten by Dricus Du Plessis in his last UFC fight in 2022, faced Mutie. Speaking of his opponent’s antics, Till said in his post-fight interview, “He’s not a fighter. He’s trying to be a fighter. He’s a coward. Then when I’m minding my own business he comes and attacks me. I’m so sorry. I am not that guy. I am a respectful guy. I love fighting.”

Till, once known as one of the best prospects in the UFC, has been in a career crisis recently. The 31-year-old, though, managed to get the TKO win against Mutie.

Darren Till calls out Jake Paul and other big names for next fight

Darren Till still has the fighter’s DNA in him and the former UFC title challenger is keen on getting a big fight for his next outing. He called out Jake Paul, Mike Perry, and Tommy Fury for a showdown next.

Till boldly said in his post-fight interview, “They’re all running, those scared cowards. They do not want to fight me. I promise you. I swear to God, I am not a four-round, two-minute fighter. I am an eight-round, three-minute fighter and I will f*cking decapitate them.”

Jake Paul and Mike Perry are set to box each other on July 20. A fight against Darren Till, though, could be massive. The former UFC contender is still a very popular entity among fans.