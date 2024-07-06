When Jorge Masvidal Delivered Iconic ‘Three Piece and a Soda’ to UFC Champion Leon Edwards in UK

Jorge Masvidal once had a backstage brawl with current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at the O2 Arena in London. Masvidal fought another UK native, Darren Till, on that card and earned a second-round knockout.

He was then having a backstage interview when Edwards interrupted and told him to shut up. Masvidal didn’t take that too kindly and hit Edwards with a quick combination, leaving ‘Rocky’ cut open.

Jorge Masvidal explained his brawl with Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal, who recently had a press-conference brawl with Leon Edwards , put his hands on two English fighters the same night during the event in London. He viciously knocked out Darren Till inside the octagon before leaving Leon Edwards bloodied backstage.

Masvidal later explained his actions, telling ESPN MMA, "He put his hands up and walks towards me. Where I'm from, that means you're going to punch me in the face, and that's not gonna happen. You're JV, beta; you are what you are; you're a loser in life. You're not gonna get a hit off on me. So, I gave him the three piece and a soda and just glide out of there."

Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to having trouble outside the octagon. He fought in Kimbo Slice’s backyard before coming to fame. Masvidal has also had run-ins with fellow UFC superstars like Michael Bisping, Colby Covington, and more.

The fight against Till and then the brawl against Edwards, though, rose Masvidal’s stock. He secured a five-second knockout against Ben Askren in his next fight before winning the BMF title against Nate Diaz. At that point, Masvidal was one of the biggest superstars in the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards never fought in the UFC

At one point, both Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were top welterweight contenders. Given their backstage brawl as context, a fight in the UFC octagon seemed certain to happen.

However, a clash never took place despite the pair being scheduled for a UFC 269 showdown. Masvidal was forced to pull out of the fight with an undisclosed injury.

At present, Edwards is now the welterweight champion, having won the belt off Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Masvidal, on the other hand, is now retired from MMA and will face Nate Diaz in boxing this weekend.

