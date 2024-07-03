Travis Kelce finally has opened up about his surprising appearance at his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour.

He described his experience as a “blast” and also revealed how this unexpected cameo came to be.

Travis Kelce's Magical Onstage Moment

In one of the recent episodes of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star tight end revealed details about his onstage performance.

As someone who is known for his athletic prowess in the NFL world, Kelce sure did enter a different type of spotlight after joining Swift in her London Eras tour performance.

"I was up there with three professionals," Kelce said, referring to Swift and her dancers. "You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage."

The NFL player's appearance came during a transition for the Tortured Poets Department set.

Dressed in a custom suit and top hat, Kelce carried Swift across the stage bridal-style before setting her down on a red bed.

How the Travis Kelce Cameo Came to Be

On his New Heights podcast Kelce admits to his brother that he was the one who floated the idea to Swift "I was like, 'How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the "1989" era?'"

To this suggestion he recalls Swift saying “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

Kelce replied to Swift with “What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,”

Travis goes on to say, “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option.”

The athlete then dishes on his feelings about being nervous before his performance, repeatedly telling himself not to "f**k this up."

Funnily enough, the star tight end managed to get through the performance with style, while adding a goofy humorous bit by fanning himself while Swift changed outfits.

Taylor Swift's Subtle Gesture

Taylor Swift was seen to be in character throughout her entire performance, however not one moment was passed where she didn’t acknowledge her star NFL boyfriend.

The 14 times Grammy winner subtly blew a kiss to her beau before launching into her next song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart which did not go unnoticed by the Swifties.

Jason Kelce Jokes About Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Appearance

After Travis Kelce’s unexpected appearance as such during her girlfriend’s London Eras Tour performance, his older brother Jason couldn’t help to resist poking some fun at him about the situation.

Jason Kelce in the teaser of the upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast jokingly mentioned the Travis Cameo as “something magical.”

Jason reflects by saying, "We talked a bit about the London trip last week, but on Night 3 something magical happened. Something everybody that is following your life would like to hear your viewpoint on your commentary of."

Travis, visibly amused and slightly embarrassed, played along with his brother's teasing, asking, "What's that?" to which Jason replied, "Somehow you made your way onto the Eras Stage."

