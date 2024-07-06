When Nate Diaz Threatened the Rock for Siding With Jorge Masvidal During UFC 244 BMF Title Fight

Nate Diaz was livid with The Rock for siding with Jorge Masvidal during their UFC 244 BMF title fight. Diaz didn’t like the fact that The Rock supported fellow Miamian Masvidal during their 2019 clash.

Diaz claimed the former WWE superstar had no business handing the belt to the winner and Mike Tyson should have had that honor instead. Diaz added that he cared about no belt and could fight The Rock too.

Nate Diaz’s verbal tirade aimed at The Rock ahead of Jorge Masvidal fight

Nate Diaz, who was recently involved in a press-conference brawl against Jorge Masvidal , was unhappy with The Rock ahead of UFC 244. Speaking at the post-fight press conference of UFC 244, Diaz had said, “F*** The Rock too man, that motherf***** over here playing me. See him over there smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody.”

Diaz added, “I don’t give a f*** about no belt anyway. But he can get it too.”

Jorge Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz when the dup fought at UFC 244. Masvidal put on a beating before getting the TKO win via doctor’s stoppage as a result of a cut over Diaz’s eye.

The pair never rematched in MMA despite the consensus being the ending of their UFC 244 fight was anti-climactic. Masvidal was crowned the inaugural BMF champion as a result of his win.

They will now face off in a rematch, albeit in a different sport. Their next fight will take place inside the boxing ring this weekend.

The Rock gracefully responded to Nate Diaz’s verbal rant for supporting Jorge Masvidal

The Rock downplayed that he had any beed with Nate Diaz. Rather, the WWE legend said that those types of behaviors made Diaz a lovable entity among fans. He further doubled down on his support for Jorge Masvidal, saying on the MMA Hour show,

“He gets it. He knows that me and Jorge are boys. We’re from Miami, we have a lot of deep connections down there, a lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers down there, a lot of the gyms we’ve been to.”

The Rock got to be a part of UFC history as he became the man to wrap the belt around the first BMF title winner. His superstar presence certainly added an extra layer of anticipation to the UFC 244 PPV that took place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden.

