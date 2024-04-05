WrestleMania 40 Stage Reveal Leaves WWE Fans Pretty Disappointed; 'Was Better Last Year'

WrestleMania 40, which has been sold as the biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE is just a few hours away from happening. The weeks-long wait will finally end on April 6, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

To keep the tempo high, WWE has also dropped the first view of the stage of WrestleMania 40. Presented by Kayla Braxton and Jackie Redmond, the stage reveal was done by The Ninja Kids. In a spectacular fashion, the four kids stormed from inside the ring, taking a breathtaking jump from outside. Within seconds, the lights were on, and the first glimpse of the WrestleMania 40 stage was revealed. Have a look at the stage below:

However, the whole set, with a green theme didn’t initiate an awe reaction from fans. Instead, the fans have given a thumbs down to the stage.

Fans react to WrestleMania 40 stage

The majority of the fans were left disappointed by the first glimpse of the set of WrestleMania 40. On the micro-blogging website, X (formerly Twitter), many fans expressed their thoughts on WrestleMania. One user said, “Horrible.” Another wrote, “Looks so bad.” And, a third fan said, “Saudi show stadium looks better than this.”

A fifth user wrote, “Compared to mania 37,38 & 39, is a little bit of a downgrade, but it still looks decent.”

However, some fans also expressed a likeness towards the stage, but the number stands low. One user who liked the set wrote, “Solid…given most of the show will be at night, unlike last year, this makes sense. Should be bright and colorful.” Another wrote, “I mean it's cool ain't great but isn't terrible if you ask me.”

What is the main event at WrestleMania 40?

For the first time in WrestleMania history, three superstars; Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion Roman Reigns, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will compete on both nights of WrestleMania.

On Night 1, The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the main event. On Night 2, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

The results of Night 2 will heavily be dependent on the results of Night 1. If The Rock and Reigns lose on Night 1, then there will be no Bloodline intervention on Night 2, but if they win, there will be heavy involvement of Bloodline to prevent Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

