Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 3: Armaan Malik comments on Lovekesh Kataria's participation in show; 'Elvish ke approach se aaya hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is witnessing a change in the equations among the housemates. Today's episode (July 3, 2024) had Poulomi Das walking out of the show after getting eliminated. Her eviction left Sana Sultan emotional. However, another highlight of the episode was Armaan Malik's remark on Lovekesh Kataria's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The former claimed that Lovekesh came to the show merely because of his friendship with Elvish Yadav, the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

It was in the absence of Kataria that Armaan passed such comments, apparently expressing doubt over his participation. Let us dive into the details and find out what actually happened.

Armaan Malik's comment for Lovekesh Kataria

During the stepper task, Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Kritika Malik, and Sana Makbul were sitting together in a room. Meanwhile Armaan passed a remark for Lovekesh and said, "Asal mein kya hai Kataria ko experience mila hua hai Elvish ka. Elvish ke approach se hi to aaya hai yeh yahan pe (What actually the case is that Kataria has got the experience from Elvish. It is because of Elvish's approach that he has come here)."

Shivani apparently acted like she agreed with his statements. Armaan went on to add, "Aur nahi toh yeh kaun se Youtuber mein ginti hai iski bata. Dikha hai kahin aaj tak? (If not, then tell me which YouTuber he counts among. Have you seen him anywhere till now?)."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is moving fast, as 3 contestants have already been evicted. Prior to Poulomi Das' eviction in tonight's episode, the other two contestants to face elimination were Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik.

The remaining contestants are Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, and Munisha Khatwani.

