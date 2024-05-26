Over the years, reality TV has not just made a mark on the ratings charts but has also given immense popularity to the participants associated with it. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are considered to be the most famous reality shows as they are quite challenging. While one show requires a person to be mentally strong, the other needs physical strength in an individual. Joining these shows is not everyone’s cup of tea as it calls for a lot of contemplation.

Many celebs have declined Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi repeatedly year after year, but there have been some actors who parted ways with their popular shows specifically to be part of these shows. Here are some stars who bid adieu to their successful shows midway to participate in reality TV.

Actors who quit fictional shows to take part in reality TV shows

1. Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra was playing the pivotal role of Toshu in the top-rated show Anupamaa before leaving it. He took the bold call after getting an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Aashish Mehrotra was playing the pivotal role of Toshu in the top-rated show Anupamaa before leaving it. He took the bold call after getting an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The actor was getting much love and appreciation for his character which he was portraying with utmost ace. His sudden exit from Anupamaa surely surprised his fans and followers, who are now waiting to see Aashish unfold his daredevil side soon.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash bid adieu to Zee Comedy Show midway to show her real personality in Bigg Boss 15. Her decision proved to be a boon both professionally and personally. Tejasswi went on to win the coveted title and got loaded with work offers thereafter.

She won hearts with her portrayal of the shape-changing serpent in Naagin 6. Besides her career taking a beautiful turn after the controversial show, the actress’ love life also took a flight. She found love in co-contestant Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss house.

3. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia was doing Balveer Returns when she got an offer for Bigg Boss 14. Though it was tough for her to part ways with her character Timnasa from the show as it was very well received by the audiences, the actress took the bold decision and agreed to be part of Bigg Boss.

3. Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra rose to fame with his stint on highly-acclaimed Bigg Boss 13. Before appearing on the show, he was doing Aghori, which he left midway to join the controversial reality show.

Undoubtedly, it became the best-ever decision of his life as his Bigg Boss 13 journey was truly exhilarating and rewarding.

4. Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur took an exit from the popular TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to be part of Bigg Boss 13. She played the role of Antra in the drama series.

5. Nishant Malkhani

Nishant Singh Malkhani also bid farewell to Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to participate in the controversial reality show. He essayed the lead role of Akshat Jindal in the TV show before appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

6. Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani is known for her role of Malvika aka Mukku in the superhit TV show Anupamaa. While she was getting love and adoration for her character, the offer from adventure-based reality, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 seemed more appealing to her and she ended up quitting Anupamaa midway.

Though her journey on the reality show was relatively brief, it did showcase her thrilling side to the world.

7. Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra is remembered as Naksh from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor, who was getting rave reviews for his performance on the longest-running soap, left it midway to be part of Bigg Boss 10.

His stay inside the glass-walled house became one of the major highlights of that season.

