Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, have been making headlines recently. A few months ago, Dalljiet moved out of Patel's Nairobi residence and returned to Mumbai. The actress recently shared a few pictures with her son, Jaydon.

Speculation about their relationship intensified when it was revealed on social media that Nikhil was involved in an extramarital affair, prompting Dalljiet to leave his home.

Dalljiet Kaur shares precious moments with her son

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam doon actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of heartwarming pictures with her son, Jaydon. In the pictures, Dalljiet and her son are all smiles as they pose. The snapshots captured their lovely moments together.

The post quickly caught the attention of celebrities and fans alike. Celebrities like Mahhi Vij, Pavitra Punia, Nisha Rawal, Kanika Mann and more reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love and admiration. A fan wrote, “Dalljiet you are the best mother I have ever met. I have a lot to learn from you when I become a mother.” Another fan commented, “The sweetest thing in the world is a son's respect and love for mother...Our mothers deserve respect. Dalljiet, you are the epitome of the best woman for me.”

After divorcing actor Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. However, their marriage faced difficulties within a year.

A few days ago, Dalljiet shared a tweet where she spoke about personal challenges and the lessons she has learned, yet she remains committed to her career and personal growth.

More about Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur is a popular name in the television industry. The actress is known for her roles as Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka.

The actress showcased her versatility through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye and emerged as the winner. Dalljiet even appeared as one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

