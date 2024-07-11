Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel have been in the news for quite some time now. A few months ago, Dalljiet left Patel's residence in Nairobi and returned to Mumbai. Recently, the actress spoke about learning from tough times after her separation from Nikhil Patel.

There was speculation about their relationship, and it became public on social media that Nikhil had an extramarital affair, which led Dalljiet to leave his house. Recently, the actress spoke about learning from tough times after her separation from Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur reflects on tough times post-separation from Nikhil Patel

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam doon actress took to her X (Twitter) handle and spoke about personal challenges and the lessons she has learned, yet she remains committed to her career and personal growth.

She wrote, “Tough times become the best filter for life. Instant coffee ke jaise instant filter. Jo log real hain wo reh jaayenge baaki sab chann jaayenge (Like instant coffee, instant filter. Those who are real will remain, the rest will strain away.) #truthoflife #sachhai #LifeLessons.”

After divorcing actor Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur decided to marry Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. They tied the knot on March 18, 2023, but within a year, their marriage encountered challenges.

Most recently, the actress thanked her fans who want her to heal quickly. She wrote on her social media handle, "For all those who message me and tell me how much they want me to heal. It is time taking. Sorry, but I am not him. I will take my time. I am very thankful to all of you to have stood by me in this phase."

More about Dalljiet Kaur

Although she’s grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, Dalljiet Kaur has showcased her acting talent in several TV shows over the years. In the television industry, she is renowned for her roles as Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka.

The actress has also participated in Nach Baliye and emerged as the winner. Dalljiet even appeared as one of the contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.

