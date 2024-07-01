Arjun Bijlani’s mother cannot stop watching the actor’s THIS show; Find out which one it is

Arjun Bijlani has always delighted fans with his interesting projects. From being a stupendous actor to an entertaining host, he has done it all with finesse. Currently, Arjun is exploring two diverse opportunities- Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya- Shiv Shakti which is a daily soap, and Laughter Chefs, which showcases his culinary talent along with his comedic side.

Besides captivating hearts with his on-screen presence, the actor also makes sure to treat his admirers with some off-screen glimpses from his life. Recently, Arjun Bijlani shared a picture that features his mother enjoying his show on TV.

Arjun Bijlani’s mother is obsessed with THIS show of the actor

In the latest social media offering, Arjun Bijlani dropped a frame that depicts his mother watching Laughter Chefs on TV. It seems like the majority of the audience, she is also quite impressed with how the show has turned out to be. Arjun’s caption along with the photo is proof of his mother’s engagement in the show these days.

Along with the visual, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor wrote, “Mom is addicted to #laughterchefs.” He appears with his cooking partner Karan Kundrra on the comedy series.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram story:

Arjun Bijlani’s professional endeavors

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most prominent faces on Indian Television. He started off with a supporting role in the 2004 show Kartika. The actor catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Apart from acting, Arjun has acted as a host for shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is currently seen as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and as himself in Laughter Chefs.

About Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs is a cooking battle between twelve renowned faces from television who are competing against each other in pairs of six. It is a unique blend of situational humor and cooking antics. The show is performing well on the ratings chart and is even receiving an extension due to its tremendous success. With an exceptionally talented cast and exciting guests, the show has surely become a weekend treat for the TV buffs.

Laughter Chefs premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

