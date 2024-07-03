International Plastic Bag Free Day EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti reveals switching to paper bags

Today, July 3, 2024, is celebrated as International Plastic Bag Free Day. It serves as a reminder to humans, businesses and the government to cut down on the use of plastic and opt for sustainable options that can be reused. The usage of plastic leads to many issues, polluting the oceans and clogging the pipelines being the major ones and thus this special day serves as a reminder to everyone to save the environment for future generations.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Arjun Bijlani from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, who spoke at length about the special day.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti's Arjun Bijlani urges fans not to use plastic

The Naagin actor said, "As someone who cares deeply about our planet, I urge all my fans to reduce their use of plastic bags and make the switch to paper bags. Every plastic bag we avoid using helps us cut down on the staggering amount of plastic waste that ends up in our oceans and land, harming wildlife and polluting our environment."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post from the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti:

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor further added, "A small change in our habits will make a big difference to the environment. I have totally switched to paper bags for quite a few years now, whether at home or on the go."

The actor also talked about how, on the sets of his show, everyone tries their best not to use plastic as much as possible. He said, "Even on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, our crew members avoid using plastic bags or plastic bottles and have switched to reusable bottles and bags. Let's come together and make a conscious effort to protect our planet for our future generations."

Apart from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Arjun Bijlani is also a part of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and is one of the promising contestants on the show.