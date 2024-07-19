Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek's reaction to Orry calling THIS Bollywood actress for help will make you go LOL

Laughter Chefs is entertaining the viewers and is currently one of the top-ranked shows on television. Every weekend, the cooking comedy show brings a new twist and for the past few weeks, many distinguished personalities from the entertainment industry graced the show.

In the upcoming episode, social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani will be seen on Laughter Chefs. One of the recent promos dropped shows what to expect from the episode.

Orry to call THIS friend in Bollywood for cooking help

Colors TV, the official channel where Laughter Chefs airs every weekend, uploaded the latest promo. It shows Orry helping Nia Sharma with cooking. As Nia prepares a dish, he calls his friend Ananya Panday and asks, “Ananya, bhawra mirchi ke andar kya jaata hain?” The Dream Girl 2 actress mentions a few ingredients.

Watch the promo of Laughter Chefs here:

Krushna Abhishek reacts

Krushna Abhishek who has participated in the show with wife Kashmera Shah overhears Ananya Panday and Orry’s conversation. He asks the judge Harpal Singh Sokhi if Ananya is in their team, and warns that he will call Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday.

Krushna says, “Ananya inke team mein hain kya paaji? Mein Chunky Panday ko phone laga dunga abhi, bol raha hu. (Is Ananya in their team? I will call Chunky Panday, I’m telling you.)”

The promo of the Laughter Cheffs episode is uploaded with the caption, “Jab jab hoti hai Orry ko jaroorat, tab tab aati hai Ananya karne uski madad. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about Laughter Chefs

Bharti Singh hosts the cooking comedy show and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tastes and judges the dishes made by the celebrities. The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and more. Laughter Chefs airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

Besides Orry, other celebrities to grace the upcoming episodes include Dhinchak Pooja and Bollywood actor Dharmendra among others.

