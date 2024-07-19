Arti Singh is enjoying married life with her husband, Dipak Chauhan. They spend quality time together, travel to new places, and work on their fitness goals, staying happy and content. However, Arti is missing her work now as she recently took to her social media handle and talked about her ‘major missing.’

Arti Singh expresses longing for her professional life

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Arti shared a picture on her story of a shooting setup to express a sense of longing for her professional life. She reminisced about the confidence and independence she feels when working. Despite her current happiness, Arti is eager to return to acting and resume her career.

She wrote, “Major missing. Ready to get back to my first love. Confidence is different when you’re working and independent. Can’t wait to get back. One thing which will never leave you is your work. Stay true to it. Waiting to start.”

Arti was recently seen on the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment to support her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah.

She shared both nervousness and excitement about returning to TV for the first time since her marriage, especially enjoying the chance to work alongside her brother and sister-in-law.

Advertisement

More about Arti Singh

Arti Singh is a well-known TV personality, famous for shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. Her popularity soared after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family. Their star-studded wedding reception, hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, featured celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and many more.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari to make television comeback with Zakir Khan’s Aapka Apna Zakir? Here’s what we know