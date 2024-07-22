Arti Singh married businessman, Dipak Chauhan, earlier this year. From the lavish pre-wedding festivities to the stunning wedding ceremony, her marriage to Dipak was nothing short of magical. In a recent podcast interview with Paras Chhabra, Arti opened up about her husband and how their love story started.

In a candid conversation with Paras Chhabra, Arti shared that her marriage was an arranged one. She revealed that a Dimple aunty, who knows both her and Dipak, unexpectedly sent a message about a proposal.

Arti recalled that she was on set when she received the message and thought, 'Alright, let's see, let's talk.' Despite waiting, no call came that day. The next day, she received a call from the aunt asking if there had been any discussion. Arti said no and assumed they weren't interested. Many proposals had come before, and people had told her that there are often high expectations for celebrities.

The actress further said that she then received a message from Dipak, which read, ‘Hello, this is Dipak Chauhan. Let me know when I can call you.’ They had their first conversation an hour later.

On the second or third day, Dipak asked for her horoscope. Arti thought to herself that the guy was quite quick, asking for the horoscope. They had 30 matching qualities. They then tried to get to know each other better and met on August 6.

Speaking about Dipak’s nature, she said, “Vo chup hai thoda, dheere dheere khulta hai. Hum dono opposite hai, mai bahut baat karleti hu vo kam baat karta hai. (He is a bit reserved and opens up slowly. We are quite opposite; I talk a lot, while he speaks less.)”

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

On April 22, 2024, their pre-wedding celebrations kicked off. Following grand events such as Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi, Arti Singh married her long-time partner Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

The wedding was attended by family and close friends, while the reception turned into a star-studded event, with several Bollywood and television celebrities in attendance. Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants like Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and other notable personalities were also present at Arti's wedding reception.

