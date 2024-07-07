Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 7: Abhira saves Madhav’s life; Vidya apologizes to her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 7, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Armaan worrying about Madhav and Abhira. Ruhi saves him from stumbling and goes on to console Armaan, who finds it tough to stay strong.

The doctor suggests to arrange blood immediately as Madhav’s condition deteriorates. Abhira asks Aryan to fetch some water and makes him leave. She persuades Charu to let her go and help Madhav.

However, Charu doesn’t allow Abhira, fearing the family's well-being. Abhira gets confused at Charu’s actions and questions why she is stopping her when she hates her. Charu shares that she doesn’t harbor any negativity for Abhira.

Abhira puts her life to risk for Madhav

Kaveri inquires why Abhira is not donating blood. As Armaan reveals that Abhira isn’t fit enough to give blood, Kaveri furiously interrupts him and blames Armaan for the entire situation.

She accuses him of Shivani and Akshara’s death. Kaveri states that if anything happens to Madhav, Armaan will be held responsible for it. The nurse comes and informs that Abhira has donated the blood.

Abhira consumes apple juice. She asks Aryan and Charu not to be scared of Armaan. Armaan comes inside the room. He tells Aryan and Charu to leave. Abhira warns him against scolding her as it is of no use. Armaan hugs her and thanks Abhira. She asks him to be with Vidya. He looks after her.

Advertisement

Manisha and Vidya witness Abhira and Armaan’s romantic moments. Manisha asks Vidya if she still has reservations about Abhira and Armaan’s compatibility. Krish comes and breaks the news of Madhav regaining a stable condition after a successful operation. Everyone rejoices. They rush to see Madhav.

Vidya makes peace with Abhira

Kaveri caresses Madhav. Vidya holds him close to herself and apologizes. They exchange lighthearted moments scattering love and smiles. Vidya vows to become a good wife as well as a good mother. She also says sorry to Abhira, who hugs her.

Abhira puts Vidya’s hand in Madhav’s hand. She makes them take a pledge not to let anyone come between them. Abhira brings the vermilion box. She hands over it to Madhav and directs him to fill Vidya’s hairline. He does so. Everyone cheers for the couple.

Madhav roots for their new beginning and affirms Vidya that she is his topmost priority. Vidya also promises to prioritize their relationship over all other familial relations. She apologizes to Kaveri as she will now choose Madhav over everything else. Kaveri lauds Vidya’s decision and states that she was waiting for this day.

Advertisement

Kaveri refuses to accept Abhira

Kaveri says it is time for Vidya to get her husband’s love as she has already earned a lot of blessings from her. When she mentions Madhav returning home, Vidya intervenes to share that she will be staying in the outhouse.

Vidya talks about the ongoing clash between Kaveri and Abhira. She further asks Kaveri if she will permit Abhira to come and live with them in the main house. Kaveri ignores her question and goes away. Manoj stops her. He along with Manisha tries to convince Kaveri to let bygones be bygones.

Kajal prevents Sanjay from coming in between the conversation. She believes that even fate wants Abhira to stay as their daughter-in-law while reminding Sanjay how he couldn’t get Abhira and Armaan divorced. Krish also joins in to support Abhira. However, Kaveri remains adamant on her stance and declines to welcome Abhira to the Poddar house. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 6: Madhav gets shot; Abhira steps forward to save his life