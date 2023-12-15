EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare on playing a 'mentally child' role; 'Wasn’t sure if I could pull it off'

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi recently took a major twist wherein Lakshmi and Rishi met with a car accident post getting married. After many years, finally, Rishi realizes his love for Lakshmi and dumps Malishka. However, soon after they got married, they met with a major car accident.

After the car accident, Lakshmi lost her mental stability and became a child mentally. Rishi, like a dotting husband, mentioned that he would take care of Lakshmi and will treat her and get her back to her self. Pinkvilla got in touch with Aishwarya Khare and asked her about playing a kid in the show and more.

Aishwarya Khare talks about the first reaction to learning about the track in Bhagya Lakshmi

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actress said, "Honestly, I was really nervous about it and wasn’t sure if I could pull off something like this. My creative had given me a Sridevi ma’am reference from the Sadma movie and I watched that movie again for inspiration."



She added, "Even though I was excited about this new change in Lakshmi’s character, doing it every day for a daily soap is quite challenging."

Have a look at Aishwarya Khare's recent post from Bhagya Lakshmi sets

Aishwarya Khare on challenges playing a mentally young character

The Naagin 6 actress said, "I am really having fun playing this new child-like Lakshmi on-screen. I feel like I get to be myself more than I have ever been while shooting. If I talk about challenges, there isn’t one thing that I can tell you specifically, but the whole process of maintaining the character and not overdoing it is something that I have to work on a lot."

"My director has been helping me to draw that thin line and not go overboard in my performance," she added

Aishwarya Khare talks about sporting two braids for the show

Aishwarya Khare said, "I feel very nostalgic when I look at myself in the mirror. It takes me back to the days when I used to go to school days. It reminds me of my mother who used to sit every morning and tie my braids, getting me ready for school. I am really enjoying this look. I feel wearing this outfit is making me look younger.

The current track of Bhagyalakshmi

The current track of Bhagya Lakshmi revolves around Rishi trying to comfort Lakshmi by being with her. Malishka had planned against her by asking her to wear firecrackers. Lakshmi faced trauma as she faced a horrifying situation when the crackers started to burst. She has now developed an extreme fear of noise and fire.

However, Rishi tries to be with her and motivates her to come out of her fears.

Malishka's master plan to kill Rishi and Lakshmi

After Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) dumped Malishka and tied the knot with Lakshmi, Malishka fumed in rage and wanted to teach the couple a lesson. She trashed Rishi's car while he was going out with Lakshmi resulting in the car falling off the cliff. However, Malishka's plan flopped as Rishi and Lakshmi survived the accident.

Later, while they were admitted to the hospital, Malishka tried to kill Lakshmi. However, that plan too didn't succeed.

