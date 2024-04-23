Arti Singh, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 is all set to tie the knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, with many popular faces in attendance. The couple will be getting married on April 25th.

In addition to the family, many close friends from the industry have joined Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan for their mehndi ceremony. After the Haldi ceremony, the couple is celebrating their mehndi ceremony.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s rocking Mehndi ceremony

Bride-to-be Arti Singh is celebrating her Mehndi ceremony with close friends and family. Arti wore a gorgeous purple sleeveless kurta paired with Sharara embellished with golden embroidery. Complementing her outfit, she accessorized with a statement golden neckpiece, earrings, bangles, mang tika, and a stunning golden passa. She kept her hair in loose curls, adding to her enchanting look for the occasion.

In the video, Arti can be seen enjoying her mehndi ceremony with the love of her life Dipak. She was seen grooving to the tune of the song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi while mehndi was being applied on her hands.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The celebration of Arti Singh's wedding started with a lively bridal shower, organized by her brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah. Among those attending the joyous occasion were her cousin Ragini Khanna and friends Mahhi Vij, Aryaman Seth, and Shehzada Dhami, who joined in the festivities and shared the excitement with the bride-to-be.

Advertisement

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set up to get married in just two days, on April 25. Speculations about their wedding have been circulating since last year. The news was officially confirmed by Krushna Abhishek in February 2024, who also mentioned that their uncle, Govinda, would receive the first wedding invitation.

Before the big day, Arti sought blessings at Kashi Vishwanath. She recently revealed that their wedding ceremony will take place at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Regarding Arti's partner, she unveiled the first picture with Dipak Chauhan on Valentine's Day.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 fame Radhika Gupta shares insights into buying property; calls it ‘emotional argument’