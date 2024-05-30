Madhurima Tuli, a renowned actress, has been a part of several television shows with her talent. She initially gained popularity through her compelling portrayal of Tanushree in the hit series Kumkum Bhagya, alongside Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Madhurima recently stirred up a storm on social media with a heartfelt confession to none other than Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.

Madhurima Tuli’s confession to Hrithik Roshan

Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram handle and shared a post in which she wrote, “Hey Hrithik, I have a confession. I bumped into you 2 years ago, and I think I completely froze. Since that day, I feel guilty imagining you must think I am so rude or you might have forgotten about it also. But I had to convey this to you I literally FROZE. As I am a huge fan since Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I didn’t know how to approach. So I thought this is the best platform to convey a msg. I hope you forgive me. Yours truly, Madhurima Tuli (still a fan).”

In her candid Instagram post, Madhurima revealed an encounter with Hrithik two years ago, admitting that she completely froze in his presence. The actress expressed her admiration for the superstar, dating back to his iconic film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, and conveyed her apologies for any perceived rudeness during their interaction.

Fans flooded Madhurima's post with supportive comments, empathizing with her nervousness and expressing their admiration for the talented actress. One fan praised her sincerity, stating, “We can understand your feelings coz we are also a big fan of yours.” Another fan commented, “So sweet.”

More about Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli made her acting debut with a Telugu film Saththaa in 2004 opposite Sai Kiran. She was a part of several TV shows such as Kastury, Parichay, Kumkum Bhagya, Chandrakanta, Qayamat Ki Raat and more.

She has participated in several reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and the controversial show, Bigg Boss 13. The actress most notably made headlines during her stint on the show, Bigg Boss 13.

