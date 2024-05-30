Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most beloved celebrity couples in the TV industry. They often drop breathtaking photos and videos on social media to keep their fans updated about their lives.

And now, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai star has treated her fans to a stylish snapshot in a chic black dress on her Instagram. Soon, fans poured in love in the comment section of the post.

Disha Parmar stuns in a chic black dress as Rahul Vaidya reacts with love

A few hours ago, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with a breathtaking snap.

In the photo, Disha looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder black bodycon dress, accessorized with a pearl necklace and golden bracelet. She kept her hair open and sleek, exuding elegance and charm. Captioning the post with "Say No More ..." she added another picture featuring a quote that read, "A girl should be two things: Classy and Fabulous."

As soon as Disha uploaded the pictures, her husband, Rahul Vaidya, couldn't help but express his admiration, commenting with fire emojis. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, "Classy and fabulous." Another fan commented, "Your dressing sense is fabulous."

More about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Rahul and Disha's love story began in 2018 when Disha commented on Rahul's Instagram. They started talking, exchanged numbers, and gradually transitioned from friends to a couple. In 2019, they featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri.

During his time on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul expressed his wish to marry the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress. On her 26th birthday, Rahul proposed to her on camera.

Disha accepted his proposal on Valentine's Day after entering the Bigg Boss house. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their daughter, Navya, on September 20, 2023.

About Disha Parmar

Currently, Disha Parmar is taking a break from television to focus on her motherhood duties. However, she keeps her fans updated on her activities. Disha enjoys a fan following who showers her with immense love.

She has been part of several shows, including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.

