Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. They recently enjoyed a beautiful star-studded Sangeet ceremony on July 4 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, following their grand pre-wedding events.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted in the town and interacted with the media. She further shared her experience of watching global superstar Justin Bieber perform live at the event. Her reaction is priceless.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant couldn't contain her excitement when asked about dancing at the Sangeet and her encounter with Justin Bieber.

Dressed in a stylish black tee and matching trousers with loose curls, the actress looked effortlessly chic. Blushing and smiling, she fondly recalled her memorable moments dancing to Bieber's tunes.

Shehnaaz was thrilled when her dream of seeing global superstar Justin Bieber perform live came true at the big event. The actress earlier shared a video of Justin’s performance from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

She captioned, “@justinbeiber ke liye English mein bhi gaa denge, kaunsi badi baat hai, never in my wildest dreams I imagined that I will be standing so close to @justinbieber. I feel so lucky! (We'll also sing for Justin in English, what's the big deal?)”

Besides Shehnaaz Gill, other celebrities at the glamorous event included Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Palak Tiwari. The entire Bollywood industry is also present at the wedding. For those who are unaware, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, with festivities culminating in a lavish reception on July 14.

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is known as a versatile personality in both TV and Bollywood. She won hearts with her innocence and genuine nature on Bigg Boss 13, which became a turning point in her career.

She has starred in movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kiski Jaan and Thank You For Coming, and recently finished shooting for Sab First Class with Varun Sood. Besides acting, she has also started singing, debuting with a song in Arbaaz Khan's film Pattna Shukla.

