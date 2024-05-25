It’s no secret that everything is not well in actress Dalljiet Kaur’s marital life. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress who married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel has been making headlines for their rumored separation. While the actress remained silent for so many months, yesterday she dropped a cryptic post on extra-marital affairs on social media.

Dalljiet Kaur accuses estranged husband Nikhil Patel of extra-marital affair?

On May 24, Dalljiet Kaur uploaded a video from a recent shoot on her official Instagram handle. The actress tried the Heeamandi trend, dressed in a red lehenga and adorned with heavy jewelry, including a nath, maangteeka, matching earrings, and a neckpiece. Uploading the song Chaudhavi Shab in the background, the Bigg Boss 13 fame expressed in the caption that she chose to remain silent for the sake of her kids. The caption reads, " She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not to let her fall. She waits……….. Hey SN do u have a kid too?"

Here's the post Dalljiet Kaur shared:

Dalljiet Kaur's social media poll on extra-marital affair

Next, Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram story further fueled the extra-marital speculation. The Bigg Boss 13 fame started a poll on her Instagram stories and asked her fans “What’s your thought on extramarital affair?” She then urged everyone to share their thoughts about who should be blamed for an extramarital affair and gave three options – The girl, the husband, or the wife. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out Dalljiet Kaur's story here:

It didn't stop there. Things took a turn when her husband, Nikhil Patel uploaded a picture of himself at the gym. In the picture, he attached a screenshot of his fitness status, and wrote SN in the corner, and added, "You make me better." This made Dalljiet Kaur furious.

She took to her social media to reshare the photo of Nikhil Patel and expose him. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good."

She further added, "At least u should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too."

Check out the post below:

About Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage

Meanwhile, talking about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage, they tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. Dalljiet moved to Kenya with him immediately after the marriage.

For the unversed, the Iss Pyaar Ka Kya Naam Doon actress was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence. Currently, Dalljiet and her son, Jaydon are in India.

ALSO READ: What did Isha Malviya talk to Samarth Jurel about on phone post-breakup? Actress reveals conversation