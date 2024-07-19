Rubina Dilaik is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the television industry. Rubina and Abhinav Shuka are a beloved couple blessed with twin daughters. The actress recently shared a hilarious video where she showcased their version of Squint games.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's hilarious squint games

The Chotti Bahu actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun-filled video where Rubina and Abhinav were seen playing a squint game together. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Our Squint Game.”

In the video, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla engage in a playful competition where Rubina draws a chair behind Abhinav, who struggles to recreate it leading to lots of laughs. She teased her followers with a “Guess, who won?” as part of the video.

Speaking about their appearance, the couple opted for a stylish yet casual look. Rubina looked stunning in a loose brown tee and blue jeans, with her hair styled in a high bun and a natural makeup look. Abhinav complemented her with a simple black t-shirt and black trousers.

As soon as the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress uploaded the video on her social media, fans flooded the comment box and expressed joy. A fan wrote, “this is funny yet creative game.” Another fan commented, “Ofcourse #rubinadilaik wins here also as always.”

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying her brother’s wedding. She has been sharing glimpses from the wedding. The actress recently shared a series of pictures showcasing her in a stunning green satin chiffon saree with hand-cut dana embroidery, paired with a matching blouse.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik became a household name with her television debut as Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu, marking her entry into the industry. Her success continued with roles in shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina received fans’ love by winning Bigg Boss 14 and later featured in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

On the personal front, she married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, and they welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia enjoys ‘perfect slow down’ with toddler son and husband as she goes on 4 km hike; Watch