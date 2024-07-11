Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar continue to melt hearts with their adorable family pictures! The lovely couple welcomed a baby girl, Navya into their life in 2023, and since then they frequently share adorable pictures with their little one. Rahul recently shared a cute picture with his wife Disha and daughter Navya. Navya’s expression in the picture will make your day.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share an adorable family moment

The Laughter Chefs’ participant Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a cute moment featuring himself, Disha, and their little one. He accompanied the post with a world and a heart emoji.

In the pictures, Rahul and Disha beam with joy while Navya steals the show with her amusing expression. Disha looked radiant in an orange shirt dress paired with stylish hoop earrings, while Navya looked lovely in a cotton frock. Rahul kept it smart in a black t-shirt and matching pants.

As soon as Rahul Vaidya uploaded the picture on his social media handle, Celebrities like Aly Goni, Shubhaavi Choksey, and even Disha Parmar herself couldn't resist reacting to the adorable post. Disha humorously commented, "The kid ain't impressed."

Fans flooded the comment section to shower love on baby Navya. A fan wrote, “Baby Vaidya looks much similar to her Aaji. Much love for you guys.” Another fan commented, “Why Navu baba is so serious?”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya first met through a mutual friend and quietly began a relationship. Despite rumors sparked by their music video together, they chose to keep their romance private.

It was during Rahul's stint on Bigg Boss 14 that he boldly proposed to Disha on national television, receiving admiration from fans. In a heartwarming Valentine's week moment, Disha appeared on the show as a special guest and accepted Rahul's proposal. The couple got married soon after.

About Rahul Vaidya's career

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya's career, the singer has shown his talent in several reality shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more.

Over the years he has lent his vocals to several hit songs, and step by step established his position in the music industry. He is currently entertaining the audience as a contestant of the comedy and cooking show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.