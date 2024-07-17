Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Anniversary: Singer thanks his wife for THIS reason; Shares wedding video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Their family became complete with the arrival of their little daughter in November 2023. On July 16, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. To wish his wife, the singer posted one of their wedding clips, which delighted the fans. Let’s take a look at how Rahul Vaidya wished Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya’s anniversary wish for Disha Parmar

On July 16, late at night, Rahul Vaidya took to his official Instagram handle to wish his beautiful wife Disha Parmar a happy wedding anniversary. The singer praised Parmar and also thanked her for their baby girl, Navya.

Vaidya’s caption reads, “Happy 3rd Anniversary to us baby! You are just such a beautiful person inside out and as I always tell you that I could only be married to you! These 3 years have been the most beautiful ,easy & special ever! And thanks for giving me our “NABBU” I love you!”

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s post below:

Along with the thoughtful caption, Vaidya also shared a lovely video of their wedding. In the clip, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is seen decked in her bridal attire—a beautiful red lehenga and a garland around her neck. Rahul Vaidya stands in front of her, applies the sindoor on her head, and then proceeds to tie the mangalsutra around her neck, completing all rituals with love.

After the ritual, Disha Parmar looks up at Rahul Vaidya, probably taking a moment to realize that they are finally married and the Bigg Boss 14 contestant gives a kiss on her forehead.

Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni, and others shower love

Reacting to the wedding anniversary post, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 co-star Nakuul Mehta commented, "Happy happy you guys." Aly Goni, Nyrraa Banerji, and Jiya Shankar, among other celebrities, dropped red hearts in the comment section. Fans of the couple dropped heartfelt wishes.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Parmar accepted the proposal when she appeared on the show in the same season. They tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and embraced parenthood in September 2023.

