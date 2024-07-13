WATCH: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik expresses his love for India as soon as he lands in Mumbai; Says THIS

Abdu Rozik who rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 16 enjoys immense popularity in the country. The social media influencer spends a lot of time in India and returns to the country at every chance he gets. On July 13, Rozik was spotted at the Mumbai airport. During his interaction with the paps, he expressed his love for the country.

Abdu Rozik spotted at Mumbai airport

Videos of Abdu Rozik interacting with paps at Mumbai airport surfaced on the internet. As he posed for the camera, he quickly interacted with the paps and asked them how they had been. Showing off his swag in an all-black outfit, he said, “After a long time in India. I missed India.”

Watch Abdu Rozik’s video here:

Dressed in a black tee shirt paired with a loose jogger and a black jacket, Abdu wore a black hat and shades. He also obliged selfie requests with fans at the airport.

Times of India exclusively reported that the Bigg Boss 16 fame will attend the much talked about grand union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reportedly, he will attend the reception which will be held in Mumbai on July 14.

About Abdu Rozik’s career

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer who garnered immense attention for his stint in Bigg Boss 16. During his time inside the house, he was part of the Mandali gang which included Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. Even after coming out of the house, Rozik and Thakare’s friendship is still going strong.

Advertisement

After his stint in Salman Khan’s show and earning the nickname of Chhota Bhaijaan, Abdu continued appearing in many other reality shows as a guest. During Shiv Thakare’s time in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rozik appeared on the show as well.

Talking about his personal life, the singer announced his engagement with Amira in May this year. The wedding which was scheduled for July was postponed recently due to his boxing match.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare makes super funny reel on Govinda-Sanjay Dutt's Ek Aur Ek Gyarah dialogue with Abdu Rozik: Watch