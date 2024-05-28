Heeramandi has become the talk of the town! Directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this show is receiving rave reviews from both critics and viewers alike. In a delightful twist, actress Aishwarya Sharma, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, has recreated the viral song Saiyaan Hatto Jao from Heeramandi.

Aishwarya Sharma treated her fans with a recreation video of her performance on the Heeramandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jao. For the unversed, one particular segment featuring Aditi Rao Hydari's performance in one of the songs has gone viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Sharma's performance on the viral song Saiyaan Hatto Jao

Aishwarya Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her ethereal performance, recreating Heeramandi’s viral song, Saiyaan Hatto Jao. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress wrote in the caption, “तुम बड़े वो हो….. (You are quite something…)”

The actress looked stunning in a maroon leheriya satin silk Banarasi saree. She accessorized with a green emerald necklace surrounded by diamonds, matching earrings, a maang tika, and a nath.

Adding a twist to Aditi Rao Hydari's look, she adorned her hair with roses, left it open with flicks on both sides, and opted for minimal makeup.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans, including Aishwarya’s husband and fellow actor, Neil Bhatt, who commented, “Timeless @aisharma812.” He also dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, in the song, Aditi Rao Hydari's character, Bibbojaan, performs in front of Nawab Wali. Her walk in the song went viral, inspiring people to create their own versions of it.

Recently, Aishwarya shared a spooky video from her previous TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and used the same with the audio of Bibbojaan's viral walk.

In Heeramandi, Bibbojaan sacrifices herself in the freedom fight and dies. Giving the video a hilarious twist, in the caption, Aishwarya wrote, "Bibbojaan after life."

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma gained fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she made it to the TOP 3 finalists. She also participated in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, Neil Bhatt.

However, their time on the show was brief. Aishwarya was eliminated by Isha Malviya in a surprising twist, leaving Neil to continue alone. He too was eliminated a few weeks later.

