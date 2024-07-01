Here's why random men rang Bigg Boss 17's Khanzaadi's doorbell at 2 am; rapper-actor reveals feeling UNSAFE

Bigg Boss 17's contestant, Khanzaadi, rose to fame due to the show, and the rapper-actress got several good opportunities to work in the entertainment industry. However, she recently revealed that she is not getting a proper house on rent because she is a Muslim. She was spotted in the city and when the paparazzi asked her about what was going on in her life, she mentioned that she was struggling to find a good house with security in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Times Now, the actress shared details about horrifying incidents at her previous apartments.

Khanzaadi narrates having mid-night visitors

Speaking to the same media house, Khanzaadi stated that she was on the lookout for a new house in Mumbai as her previous apartment lacked proper security. She narrated the incidences wherein random men would ring her doorbell at odd hours. Fans would turn up to her place looking for her, which made her feel unsafe.

She stated that later she hired a maid who used to shoo away random men.

Take a look at Khanzaadi's special birthday celebration:

Khanzaadi is having difficulty finding a house in Mumbai

Furthermore, Khanzaadi revealed that she was fine with the same house a few months ago; however, ever since she became famous, she has been facing the issue. She also narrated that people didn't give her their house on rent because of her religion.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant revealed, "This is not the first time that it has happened with me. I have faced this in Delhi and Assam, too. When they get to know that I am a Muslim, they don't want to give me their house. I used to adjust earlier, but now I need good security."

The MTV Hustle contestant also emphasized the high rents in Mumbai, which she couldn't afford earlier but can manage now.

