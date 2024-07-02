Ayesha Khan, known for her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is currently enjoying vacation with her friends in Kochi. The actress recently shared some heartwarming pictures from her trip. She is quite popular on social media and keeps giving fans candid glimpses of her life.

Ayesha Khan's serene monsoon escape in Kochi

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of candid glimpses from her vacation to Kochi, Kerala. In the photos, she was seen wearing a black bodycon dress. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun with flicks on the side. Accompanying her post with a caption, she wrote, “Oh Kochi.”

Ayesha Khan shared some serene pictures depicting nature’s beauty in the monsoon season. In another picture, she wore a brown crop top paired with blue wide-leg jeans, posing playfully with friends against the backdrop of the sea.

From serene monsoon views to stylish beachside poses, her vacation diaries highlight her love for nature and impeccable fashion sense.

As soon as Ayesha Khan posted the pictures on social media, actress and friend, Isha Malviya commented, “Chali gayi na mere bina ghoomne. (You went for a vacation without me.)” Fans filled the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “In my eyes, you are the most beautiful and innocent girl.” Another fan commented, “The feminine urge to be as pretty as her.”

Ayesha Khan became popular after joining Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Her complicated relationship with stand-up comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui caught attention, with Ayesha claiming to be his ex-girlfriend and accusing him of two-timing and other serious allegations. Although she was evicted just before the semi-finals, Munawar went on to win Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Khan’s professional life:

Ayesha Khan is a South-Indian actress, model, and social media influencer with 5 million followers. She keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life.

Ayesha has starred in several music videos, including one with former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar. Her fans also love her stylish fashion choices, from beautiful sarees to elegant dresses, which highlight her beauty and curves.

