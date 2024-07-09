EXCLUSIVE: Samarth Jurel injured while shooting for upcoming Bollywood movie; Bigg Boss 17 fame rushed to hospital

Samarth Jurel, best known for his short yet memorable stint on Bigg Boss 17 has met with an unfortunate incident while shooting for his upcoming Bollywood movie. The actor was shooting for a high-intensity action scene when he suffered the injury. The shoot has been halted temporarily following the actor sustaining injury.

Samarth Jurel injured on sets of his upcoming movie

Samarth Jurel is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film. The actor is portraying a significant historical character. During a crucial action sequence, the Bigg Boss 17 fame sustained an injury that halted the film's production temporarily.

Given his dedication to the craft, Jurel refused to use a body double even during the high-intensity action scene. However, the complex choreography led to a misstep which resulted in a fracture and muscle tear.

Samarth Jurel rushed to the hospital

Following the actor's injury, the production team immediately halted filming to ensure Jurel received prompt medical attention. To ensure everything goes smoothly, and his injury doesn't pose as a setback, Jurel completed the shoot.

Sources close to the production revealed that Jurel's commitment to portraying the historical character authentically drove him to perform challenging stunts, emphasizing the importance of realism in his portrayal.

Reaction of netizens

As soon as the news of Samarth's health was updated on social media, concerned fans displayed their affection and wished for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Take care samarth,itna bhi risk nehi Lena chahiye.." Another wrote, "Take care Sam Get Well Soon."

