Gauahar Khan, a popular actress and winner of Bigg Boss 7, is well known for her versatility in acting and dancing. She has consistently won the hearts of audiences with her exceptional talent.

Besides acting, the actress has an impeccable fashion sense. She was recently spotted in the town showcasing her chic outfit with flawless styling. Well, what surprised us was her reaction to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s controversy.

Gauahar Khan stuns in chic outfit amid silence to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s controversy

Gauahar Khan was recently spotted in a stylish off-shoulder white crop top. The actress effortlessly flaunted an off-shoulder white crop top with intricate schiffli detailing, paired elegantly with graffiti-printed straight-leg blue jeans. This fashionista can go above and beyond to ace her fashion game, and that’s what makes her so unique.

Her minimalist approach to makeup, featuring eyeliner, blush, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick choice, complemented her look exquisitely. She effortlessly combines stylish outfits that are both comfortable and practical, while still meeting her personal preferences.

Gauahar Khan gracefully interacted with the paparazzi. However, she remained silent when questioned about the ongoing controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, expressed her support for social media influencer Vishal Pandey, stating that complimenting a married woman on her beauty is not inappropriate.

Advertisement

More about Gauahar Khan

After embracing motherhood for the first time, the actress has been sharing her journey with fans on social media. Gauahar Khan continues to inspire many with both her professional and personal life.

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with social media sensation Zaid Darbar in December 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. On May 10, 2023, they welcomed their son, Zehaan, with great joy. Gauahar was last seen as the host of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

ALSO READ: Bebika Dhurve reacts to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s slap incident controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3