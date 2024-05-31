Dhruv Tara- Samay Aur Sadi Se Pare is one of the most entertaining shows featuring Karan V Grover as the lead antagonist. On the show, the actor is seen playing the character of Maharaja Surya Pratap. Since his track on the show is over, Karan is all set to leave the set and bid farewell. He even shot his last scene for Dhruv Tara. Opening up about his experience shooting with the cast of the show, Karan talked to Pinkvilla.

Also, Karan took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note, thanking all his crew members for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the production.

Karan V Grover calls his journey at Dhruv Tara 'incredible'

Summing up his journey at Dhruv Tara as Suryapratap, Karan V Grover told us, “It was an incredible learning experience for me. The cast was the cherry on top, making every moment enjoyable. Riya and Ishaan made me feel extremely welcome from day one."

He added, "I truly appreciate their support and friendship. I will miss playing this character and, of course, my beard, which I had grown. The show has given me much to take back, and I am thankful for the amazing journey!"

Karan V Grover says goodbye to Dhruv Tara

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan shared a video of the process he goes through to get into the skin of his character. The clip also included a compilation of memorable moments from both on and off-screen shoots. Posting the video, he wrote, "A King is not born, he is made This is absolutely true in the case of Maharaj Surya Pratap Singh."

Have a look at the video here:

Reacting to Karan V Grover's video, actress Riya Sharma, who is seen playing Tara on the show, commented, "My fav forever." Further, a comment read, "JOKES APART thankyou for being one of the best people I have worked with."

For the unversed, there was also a cake-cutting ceremony on his farewell. In Dhruv Tara, Mahaveer will kill Maharaja Surya Pratap to take his revenge for taking over Vallabgarh.

