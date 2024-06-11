Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz heaps praise on Cannes Film Festival 2024 debutant Nancy Tyagi; calls her 'talented'

Nancy Tyagi, a small-town fashion influencer received rave reviews for her fashion choices and journey as she posed on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Tyagi wore an elaborate pink-ruffled gown and attracted many eyeballs. Who's who from the entertainment industry like Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Uorfi Javed, Ankita Lokhande, and Arjun Kapoor among others praised Tyagi, and now, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz has shared her thoughts on Nancy Tyagi.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz praises Nancy Tyagi

Taking to Instagram, Nancy Tyagi shared her latest design wherein she was seen flaunting boss lady vibes in a rather professional look.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz praised Tyagi and wrote, "This girl is actually got the sense and taste of fashion... so talented."

Take a look at Falaq Naazz's response to Nancy Tyagi's new design:

Apart from Falaq Naazz, Uorfi Javed too liked Tyagi's boss lady attire and commented on the post with, "Killing it always." Fans also loved the design and showered love on the fashion influencer.

Nancy Tyagi's red-carpet look for Cannes Film Festival 2024

Nancy Tyagi made India proud by featuring on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She also made the country proud with her interview in the national language, Hindi.

Spilling the beans about her look for the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Nancy mentioned her strategy in a podcast with Ranveer Alhabadia. She revealed she wanted to attract the attention of as many people as possible and thus she opted for a huge ensemble that would register among the people. Tyagi said her idea was to use the opportunity by posing her way to the glory.

Tyagi revealed she was happy that her strategy worked well as she got covered massively by the media.

