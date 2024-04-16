Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan, who became friends during Bigg Boss Season 17, are now delighting fans with their great chemistry in their new music video, Khaali Botal. The song is sung by Singer Parampara Tandon and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar opened up about the Bajirao Mastani vibe in the song and their experience working together.

Ayesha Khan's reflections on the Bajirao Mastani vibe

Speaking about the Bajirao Mastani vibe in the song, Ayesha Khan expressed admiration for Bhansali's standards in filmmaking, Ayesha Khan stated, “I feel Sanjay sir ne itna zyada standard high set kardiya hai ki kabhi bhi aap historical cheezon ke baare mein suno ya koi aisa craft suno jo usse related ho. The first thing that comes in your mind is you know its an SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) type of a thing. So vo aaya tha dimag mein but this for sure was not similar to the story. It’s about love and betrayal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

(I feel Sanjay sir has set such a high standard that whenever you hear about historical things or any craft related to him, the first thing that comes to your mind is you know it's an SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) type of thing. So that was in my mind but this, for sure, was not similar to the story. It’s about love and betrayal).”

Advertisement

Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar share their experience

Reflecting on their experience shooting the video, Ayesha Khan said, “Pehla jo shot hai mera or ek do takes m mujhe hasi aarahi thi Abhishek ko dekh kar ki ye mujhe dhoka de raha hai. He is a friend or humara bahut alag hi equation hai. Off-set humne bahut masti kari and I think Abhishek ka vlog bhi aa raha hai. (In the first two shots, I was laughing because I saw Abhishek betraying me. He's a friend, and we have a very different equation. Off-set, we had a lot of fun, and I think Abhishek's vlog is also coming out).”

Abhishek Kumar said, “Nahi mujhe nahi aisa hua ki mai friend ke saath kaam kar raha hu. Uss time ptani kyu vo attire vaisa tha, vo makeup vaisa tha. Toh mai uss vajah se mai ussi feel mein tha. (No, it's not like I'm working with a friend. At that time, I don't know why maybe because of the attire and makeup. I was in that feeling).”

Behind the scenes: Off-screen fun and friendship

Highlighting the ease with which they worked together, Ayesha added, “And the best part was hum ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki shoot karte waqt dikkat nahi aayi kisi bhi tarike se. (And the best part was that we were so comfortable with each other that we didn't face any difficulty while shooting in any way).”

The music video starts with Kumar portraying a ruthless king, returning to his kingdom alongside a girl played by Parampara. Seeing this, Ayesha, in the role of his wife, is visibly upset. Ayesha Khan’s captivating dance moves and appearance dominate the video, drawing all the attention.

ALSO READ: Mughda Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul extend gratitude as Kumkum Bhagya turns 10; laud Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha