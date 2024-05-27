Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional wedding ceremony on February 20, 2024. However, the actress has once again grabbed headlines due to her personal life. Speculations about their separation surfaced when Divya recently removed all pictures of their wedding from her social media accounts.

Divya Agarwal's deleted posts hint at relationship woes

As per India Forums, when asked about the divorce rumors with Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya Agarwal neither confirmed nor denied them. She simply mentioned that she doesn't want to discuss it at the moment.

The reason behind Divya's removal of posts with her husband Apurva, whether they were deleted or archived, remains uncertain. However, the absence of these wedding pictures on her feed has sparked rumors of divorce. Just three months after their wedding, divorce rumors have begun circulating.

Some fans speculate that this might be a publicity stunt by Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar. Just a few days ago, they were seen happily posing together for the media at an event. It’s hard to believe that their marriage could encounter problems in such a short time.

About Divya Agarwal’s personal life

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal was in a relationship with actor Varun Sood for a long. They were open about getting married. But after her dad passed away, Divya felt unsupported and unsure about her relationship with Varun.

Then, she met Apurva at a friend's wedding and felt a strong connection with him. She realized she felt calm and happy with Apurva, unlike with Varun, where she felt confused. So, Divya decided to end her relationship with Varun and dream about her future with Apurva.

More about Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal, renowned for her appearances on various reality shows, first caught the audience's attention on MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017. Her journey on the show boosted her popularity, leading to subsequent projects such as Ace of Space 1. Emerging as the winner of Ace of Space 1, the success further propelled Divya's fan base, notably due to her impactful stint on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Winning the controversial reality show marked a milestone in Divya's career. Following this, she ventured into acting, featuring in web series like Cartel and Ragini MMS: Returns.

