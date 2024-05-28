Divya Agarwal married Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional ceremony on February 20, 2024. It has only been a few months since she tied the knot. However, the actress hit the headlines after deleting her wedding pictures from her official Instagram handle, raising several concerns.

There were speculations doing rounds on the internet related to the couple's divorce. Now, Divya has finally addressed the rumors and posted a lengthy note quashing such claims. Breaking her silence on the recent matter, the Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner mentioned that she and her husband are on good terms.

Divya Agarwal responds to divorce rumors with husband Apurva Padgaonkar

On May 27, Divya penned a long note and posted it on her Instagram story. The Cartel actress explained how people selectively react to her wedding pictures, although she removed other posts from her feed, too. Clearing out the air, the Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner apparently explained that she is having no trouble in married life with her husband, Apurva.

In addition, Agarwal strongly highlighted that she wants her work to be discussed or talked about in the media. Further, the Splitsvilla 10 fame underlined that people have had certain expectations from her, but she has always defied them.

Divya's note read, "I made no noise... I made no comments or stories... I deleted 2500 posts, yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now- the babies or divorce?"

"None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile (Cartel review) is the thing I want to be talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by god’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me," added the actress, ending the note.

Check out the note here:

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal first caught the audience's attention on MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017. Later, she participated in Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT 1.

