Rohit Purohit: Started working at 19 to number of girlfriends; Lesser known facts about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular television shows. Starring Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles, the show enjoys immense popularity. Rohit Purohit, essaying the lead character of Armaan, has garnered an immense fan base in a short time. For fans of the actor who are always curious to know more about him, you are in the right place.

From Rohit Purohit’s birthday to interesting facts about him, read on to know lesser-known facts about the actor.

Lesser known facts about Rohit Purohit

The three lead actors, Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani, sat down to play a fun question-answer session where they revealed how much they know each other.

When is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s birthday?

Rohit Purohit's birthday is on June 8, 1986. Both his co-stars, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani, got it right on the very first attempt.

At what age did Rohit Purohit start working?

While Garvita gets this answer wrong, Samridhii gets it right. Rohit started working at the age of 19.

If not an actor, what would Rohit Purohit be?

The actor never shies away from showing his talent for photography, and often, he is the man behind stunning shots of his co-actors. If not an actor, Rohit Purohit reveals, he would have been a photographer.

Advertisement

He is also a talented singer and often shares clips of him showing off his vocal skills. His co-stars answer that he might have become a singer.

What is Rohit Purohit's worst habit?

To answer this question, the lead male actor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes some time to think. After some time, he answers, “Not being on time.” However, Samridhhi and Garvita’s answers shock him as they think it’s his habit of non-stop singing.

How many girlfriends Rohit has had in the past?

This question creates quite some confusion among the actors as Samridhii asks if they should consider his wife, Sheena Bajaj, as one of the girlfriends. Rohit decides not to count the flings he has had and reveals he had seven girlfriends. Well, given his good looks, it goes without saying the actor broke quite some hearts.

Rohit Purohit's biggest fear?

The actor reveals losing his loved ones and not being on time are two of his biggest fears. Shukla gets this answer right, while Sadhwani says losing his wife is his biggest fear.

Advertisement

What annoys him the most?

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor says lies annoy him the most.

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit stepped into the shoes of Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the latter was terminated.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit shares glimpse of Armaan breaking down; teases fans with upcoming twist