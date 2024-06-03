Not everything is peaceful in Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s marital life. Last week, after a long silence, Dalljiet Kaur finally spoke up and accused her estranged husband Nikhil Patel of cheating on her. Now, amidst this, Nikhil Patel has posted a cryptic note on his official social media handle. Let’s take a look.

Nikhil Patel’s cryptic quote about making mistakes

On June 2, Dalljiet Kaur’s estranged husband Nikhil Patel shared a quote that reads, “Better to jump and make a mistake than to sit there too frightened to make a move.” Implying that he follows this in his life, he mentioned, “100% How I Roll.”

Sharing this in his story, the Kenya-based businessman wrote, “Make a mistake, it’s ok! Lesson learned… move on!”

Check out Nikhil Patel’s post here:

What happened between Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel?

On May 25, Dalljiet took to Instagram to accuse Nikhil of cheating on her. The actress who returned to India a few months back and has been living here since then wrote, "What's your thought on extramarital affair?"

She then urged everyone to share their thoughts about who should be blamed for an extramarital affair and gave three options – The girl, the husband, or the wife.

After this, Nikhil Patel also issued a statement about their separation and said that Dalljiet and her son, Jaydon returned to India and she mentioned that she would only return to Kenya to collect her remaining belongings.

Last Saturday, Dalljiet posted her wedding video to mark one year and three months of the big day. It is a compilation of the moments from their wedding ceremony, haldi ceremony, and reception. After receiving hate comments from netizens, Dalljiet first turned off the comments and then, deleted the video.

For the unversed, Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023. The actress moved to Kenya after the marriage. She was earlier married to television actor Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares a son, Jaydon. The couple divorced in 2015. Nikhil is a Kenya-based businessman who has two daughters from his first marriage.

