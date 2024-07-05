Debina Bonnerjee, known for portraying Goddess Sita in the mythological TV show Ramayan, recently made a dazzling appearance at the star-studded screening of her husband Gurmeet Choudhary's upcoming web series, Commander Karan Saxena. The actress turned heads in a chic black and white outfit, exuding bossy vibes at the event.

Debina Bonnerjee's chic style steals the show at Commander Karan Saxena's screening

Gurmeet with Debina Bonnerjee and family arrived at the special screening of the web series. The actress looked stunning in a chic, bossy outfit, wearing a striking black and white body-hugging monochrome co-ord set paired with a sleek black blazer.

Accessorizing minimally yet elegantly, Debina wore an evil eye necklace and geometric stud earrings, complementing her ponytailed hair and flawless makeup. Her look featured well-defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, and a perfect shade of pink lipstick.

Gurmeet Choudhary's web series Commander Karan Saxena is set to premiere on July 8, with a special screening attended by several A-listers, hosted by the makers of the series. The series, created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan, promises an exciting story filled with patriotism and heroism.

For those unfamiliar, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee beautifully portrayed the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the beloved TV series, Ramayan. Their on-screen chemistry transformed into a real-life fairytale when they married in 2011.

The couple welcomed Irish twin baby girls, Lianna and Divisha, born just months apart on April 3, 2022.

More about Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee, a celebrated actress in Indian television, began her acting career with the 2003 Telugu film Ammayilu Abbayilu. She made her television debut in 2006 with the show Mayavi. She was also a part of the show, Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar and participated in various reality shows. In 2019, she was a part of Colors TV's series Vish: A Poisonous Story. Her last fictional show was Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

