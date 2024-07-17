Rubina Dilaik is not just a talented actress but she’s one of the most celebrated fashion icons in the television industry. She is known for her striking fashion choices, unique style, and bold, modern, and traditional outfits. There's nothing more timeless and elegant than a saree and Rubina proved it yet again by sharing pictures from her brother’s wedding in a green chiffon saree.

Rubina Dilaik shines in a chiffon saree

The Choti Bahu actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a beautiful green saree. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “The Golden sparkle.”

The Bigg Boss 14 winner looked stunning in a green satin chiffon saree with hand-cut dana embroidery complete with matching blouse fabric.

She accessorized her outfit with a golden necklace set, a delicate green bindi, and a golden wristwatch. Her sleek hair was styled elegantly, paired with subtle yet glamorous makeup including winged eyeliner, mascara, defined eyebrows, flushed cheeks, and a perfect nude lipstick shade.

Curious about where to find this saree? You can purchase this stunning piece on Swtantra for INR 7,999. If you want to leave a lasting impression at weddings, this saree is a must-have for the wedding season.

As soon as Rubina Dilaik uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Rubina you have a true golden personality that's why you always sparkle.” Another fan commented, “Awwww....such a beautiful saree and you in that...your beauty enhanced with the saree... I guess the saree is worn for wedding…”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik became popular with her television debut as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, capturing hearts and marking her entry into the industry. Her success led to roles in popular shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She established herself by winning Bigg Boss 14 and later appeared on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

On her personal front, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, and they welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

