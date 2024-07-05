Rubina Dilaik, one of the most talented actresses in the television industry, is known for her acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. The actress never fails to serve fashion goals as she radiates confidence in every outfit she wears. The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a kurta set on her social media handle.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in a traditional avatar

The Choti Bahu actress undoubtedly deserves the title of a stylish mom. Rubina showcases several stylish looks, but she truly shines in traditional attire. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of photos in a chikankari kurta set. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Simply #rubinadilaik.”

Rubina Dilaik looked stunning in a white multi-samara modal chikankari kurti palazzo set, embellished with intricate embroidery on muslin fabric. She accessorized with Jhumka earrings with pearl drops and a small bindi on her forehead.

Her hair was styled in curls, complemented by rosy makeup featuring defined eyebrows, flushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, pink lipstick, mascara-coated lashes, and eyeliner.

But can you guess the price tag of this stunning kurta set? Rubina wore an outfit worth Rs 5,199, impeccably showcasing its value with her perfect styling.

As soon as the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “My beautiful, elegant, graceful and gorgeous Queen. Your simplicity itself is the true beauty.” Another fan commented, “Simplicity at its best.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik gained fame with her television debut, winning the hearts of audiences as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, which marked her entry into the industry. Her subsequent success led to roles in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She further established her presence by winning Bigg Boss 14 and later participated, in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018. The couple was blessed with twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

