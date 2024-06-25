WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visit soon-to-be new home with daughter Raha, Neetu Kapoor; fans gush over munchkin’s cuteness

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to impress us not just with their acting prowess but also with their personal life, setting remarkable couple goals. Their frequent appearances alongside their adorable little one, Raha, ignite immense excitement among fans.

Recently, the couple, accompanied by Raha and Neetu Kapoor, visited the construction site of their new home, and a video of their visit is now going viral. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their adoration for the baby girl's undeniable cuteness.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha visit the construction site of the new home

During the early hours of Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor, visited the construction site of their upcoming residence in Mumbai. Their soon-to-be dream home is nearing completion, and according to reports, the Kapoor family intends to move in before the Diwali festivities this year.

Both Alia Bhatt and Raha were attired in matching shades of beige. While Alia sported a relaxed sleeveless top, her daughter Raha wore a beige T-shirt paired with shorts. Alia affectionately held Raha in her arms while Ranbir led the way to the construction site. He appeared stylish yet casual in a t-shirt, jacket, shorts, and sneakers.

Subsequently, the trio was joined by Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, who wore an all-white outfit and appeared cheerful with a bright smile.

After the video was shared, fans couldn't contain their excitement and promptly responded. One user exclaimed, "Raha," along with numerous heart emoticons. Another comment described, "Alia and Raha cuties." A user mentioned, "All my attention goes to daddy's girl." Additionally, several users sprinkled heart emoticons in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the action thriller Jigra scheduled for release on October 11, coinciding with the festive Dussehra weekend. In this Vasan Bala directorial, Vedang Raina, known for his role in The Archies, portrays Alia’s brother.

Besides this, she is gearing up to commence filming for an upcoming YRF Spy Universe movie alongside Sharvari Wagh. This two-female-led action film features Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Another significant project in Alia’s pipeline is Love & War, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal under the direction of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the other hand, apart from Love & War in the pipeline, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy filming for Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana.

