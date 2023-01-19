Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria has 2 kids? Know more about him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom, needs no introduction! It has been 14 years now since the show has been tickling the bones of the audience and is receiving immense love. The plot of the show revolves around Gokhuldham society members and their daily life problems. The show also delivers a special message through its storyline. Speaking about the star cast, it consists of a super-talented ensemble of actors who have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses with their talent. Each actor and their acting prowess were applauded by the viewers. These characters have become household names and are popular for their own unique traits. Be it Dayaben's garba and her dialogue 'Hey maa maataji' or Jethalal's love for Jalebi Fafada and his dialogue 'Aye chup re nonsense.' Speaking about it, Bagheshwar is also one of the well-known characters in the show. Popularly known as Bagha, the actor's real name is Tanmay Vekaria. In the show, Tanmay stars opposite Navina Wadekar aka Bawri. In the show, Bagha and Bawri are engaged and are not yet married. However, in real life, Tanmay is married and also has kids. As Tanmay has been a part of the sitcom for a long time, let's look at some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Here are 8 lesser-known facts about Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha: Tanmay Vekaria (41) is married to Mitsu Vekaria, and the couple has two kids a boy Zeeshan and a girl Vrishti.

Born and brought up in a Gujrati family, Tanmay Vekaria is the son of Gujrati drama actor Arvind Vekaria. Tanmay made his acting debut in 2008 after starring in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In 2006, he played the role of Sujeet Kumar in the popular show F.I.R. Audiences favorite Bagha later appeared in a show titled 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge'. Tanmay also did theatre with his co-star Disha Vakani.

In 2017, Tanmay made his Gujrati film debut with a film titled Samay Chakra. Tanmay has worked with directors such as Hardik Sadhwani and Ritviq Joshi for a short film titled 'Jaagran', which premiered at San Francisco International Film Festival on 26 April 2022. About Tanmay's character: Tanmay plays the character of Bagha in the show. He portrays a naive and loyal staff member in Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) shop, Gada Electronics. Jethalal considers him and Natu Kaka as his family members and they are a part of all the functions held in Gokuldham. Bagha is engaged to Bawri and the current plot also revolves around them. About Tanmay Vekaria: Tanmay is very active on his social media handle and keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts. He shares his life's personal and professional details with his fans. Tanmay has 165k followers on Instagram and he often drops BTS pictures with his c-actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. His Instagram also consists of several pictures and videos of his personal life. Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Several actors such as Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Monika Bhadoriya, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to different reasons. Recently, the sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception took a midway exit. Sharing his reason for quitting the show, Malav told Hindustan Times that he wanted to grow creatively and challenge himself and decided to say goodbye to the sitcom. New entries in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Recently, Navina Wadekar replaced Monika Bhadoriya and will be seen playing the role of Bawri. Popular actor Sachin Shroff replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, whereas Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali. Kiran Bhatt Nayak, who is now seen as Natu Kaka, replaced Ghanashyam Nayak after his death. About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even after running for almost a decade, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still manages to rank among the audiences' favorite sitcoms and has hooked the attention of the masses. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

